EIGHT candidates have been listed for the 2022 Mallee federal election ballot, four less than 2019's wide field of candidates. Incumbent Nationals candidate Anne Webster has drawn the number on spot on the ballot, followed by independents Sophie Baldwin and Claudia Haenel. One Nation candidate Vanessa Atkinson will appear at the bottom of the ballot. The Australia Electoral Commission declared the candidates contesting the seat in Bendigo on Friday. They will appear on the ballot as follows: The federal election will be held on Saturday, May 21. READ MORE: If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

