The first ever Wimmera Steampunk Festival has been a "euphoric" success and left both visitors and organisers demanding more, according to organisers. Festival organiser, and owner of the Dimboola Imaginarium, Chan Uoy, said he was delighted with how the event unfolded. "The response has been so overwhelmingly positive that people are already demanding one next year," Mr Uoy said. "I think we will because we need to get, create these events to promote the region and to bring people together. "People had fun; that's the ultimate goal is to have fun after two years of crap COVID... there was this sense of reconnection that took place (on Saturday) night." READ MORE: Mr Uoy said he was more than satisfied with the event's turnout. "It could've gone either way and that's why I called it a social experiment from the very word go because close to 95 per cent of people who didn't know what steampunk is," Mr Uoy said. "That was the challenge... but everyone came on board and it's just been overwhelming to know that people actually embraced it. "Everyone came together to join forces to create one special weekend and that's wonderful." "I think the euphoria was so genuine because of everything we've been through and then there's this sense of elation that they could do this and also in a magical whimsical way where, people can dress up," MORE NEWS: Mr Uoy said he estimated more than two thousand people descended on Dimboola for the two-day event. "People came from all across Victoria, people came from, as far as Swan Hill, Port Fairy, French Island... there was a costume shop in Adelaide we heard was selling costumes for people coming to Dimboola," he said. "It's just really from every direction, I really found that fascinating to see people coming from different parts of Melbourne, and also places like Ballarat and Bendigo." The amount of costumes took some attendees aback, according to Mr Uoy. "A lot of people were surprised how many people were dressed up... there was some exquisite costumes. That's my mind blowing stuff," he said. "When people dressed up, they discoveed they became the tourist attraction; people want to take pictures with them, complete strangers, approaching each other, making comments and wanting to take photographs." OTHER NEWS: The enthusiasm with which the idea for a Steampunk festival was embraced has been a highlight for Mr Uoy. "I'm happy completely happy with the fact that the community has embraced this imaginative, alternative, quirky concept," he said. "It shows you that there was a need for something that's different and fun and creative." Mr Uoy said the inclusion of some of the Wimmera's most diverse elements helped elevate the festival. "It's quite unique for the Wimmera because most events can be quite monocultural... to incorporate multicultural elements into a mainstream event was great," Mr Uoy said. "The groups felt really welcomed and grille was really happy that I invited them to be a part of it." Mr Uoy said he'd been informed of those who took part already thinking about how to make the event bigger and better next year. "People are already thinking for the next one. And that's why we have to create another one because the desire is there," he said. "They, everyone understands it. Now everyone gets it. They get it. It's just about having pure fun, but in a creative imaginative way." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

