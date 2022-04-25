news, local-news,

Horsham residents came out in their droves to commemorate ANZAC Day in a series of events in Horsham on Monday. Hundreds packed Sawyer Park for the dawn service, with more watching or listening from home, to recognise the sacrifices given by service men and women to their country. Later in the day, throngs packed the sides of Firebrace Street to wave as those marching came by before the memorial service at 11am. The theme and focus of the 2022 memorials was 1942; the year global conflict reached Australia's shores. Never before, or since, has the Australian homeland been directly threatened in such a manner. Special guest speaker John Francis OAM gave a moving tribute to the Wimmera heroes who joined the Darwin Defenders, or fought overseas during the Second World War. READ MORE: Emcee Gareth Lane said he was delighted with how the day unfolded. "I was quite happy.. the feeling of the crowd and from the public was really nice," Mr Lane said. "It was great to see so many people here... especially for the dawn service, it's fantastic." "We couldn't see everyone from the dais, and then when the sun came up and we could see how many people there was a moment of 'oh... that's a lot of people'!" MORE NEWS: Horsham Rural City Council mayor Robyn Gulline said the services were a "fitting tribute" to Horsham's returned service men and women. "It's been a terrific day, both the dawn and commemorative services have been well-supported by the community," Cr Gulline said. "The number of service men and women from this area is significant for the size of our population; they've really made significant contributions to the defense of our nation... it's only fitting for us to take time out of our day to come and remember the sacrifices that they made." "It's a testament to the spirit of our community with the great turnout."

