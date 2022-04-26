Demons scorch Saints in ANZAC Day clash | WFNL R2

news, local-news,

HORSHAM DEMONS 2.5, 8.7, 10.9, 16.14 (110) HORSHAM SAINTS 2.3, 3.4, 6.8, 7.10 (52) Goals: Demons: Mibus 6, [unlisted] 5, Geue 3, Mines, Roberts. Saints: Byrne 2, Chambers 2, Brown, Keyte, M. Martin Best: Demons: Rhys Barber, Patrick Purcell, Jordan Motton, Deek Roberts, Matt Wynne, Joshua Mibus. Saints: Alexander McRae, Andrew Deveraeux, Mitch Martin, Billy Taylor, Will Brennan, Noah Chambers Horsham stormed out of the blocks against the Saints and run home 58-point winners in a crunching ANZAC Day triumph. The Demons piled the pressure on from the opening bounce but kicked 2.5 and went into the first break with just a two point lead; despite controlling the stoppages. Demons co-coach Tyler Blake was thrilled with his side's performance. "It was a good win; well fought out," Blake said. "I thought the boys were challenged but we stuck to our structures and powered our way through in the end. Our fitness showed in the end." The Demons didn't make the most of their chances early, but it didn't matter as the Saints backline began to buckle under the weight of Horsham's forward entries. READ MORE: In the final term the Demons kicked six goals to one, to run out 58-point winners. "It was hot early so it was hard to get some clean footy, but as the game opened up it was able straighten the game up a bit and convert," Blake said. Blake said he was happy with a "good even spread" from all players in the side, but there were some standouts. The Demons experience in Patty Purcell and Deek Roberts helped them control the game, and younger players such as Matt Wynne stood up as well. But it was ruckman Rhys Barber who stood tallest, being deemed best on ground and taking home the Bert Perry Medal. MORE NEWS: "(He) did a really good job in the ruck all day; battled on for eighty per cent of the time," Blake said. With two wins on the board, the Demons are in a good position looking to the rest of the season, Blake said. "The way we played held us in good stead," Blake said. For the Saints, coach David Johns had nothing but praise for the victors. "Horsham played really, really well tonight," Johns said. "They beat us with at the contest consistently all night and really took their chances when they went forward." "We got smashed (around the stoppages)... we're still working on our ball movement from defensive end to forward end, we're a young side." "It's just a matter of time; you see bits of it during the game, we just can't do it consistently enough." Johns said the Saints best players came from their defence. "Xander McRae and Andy Deveraeux were our best on the night; they had a lot of opportunity with the ball down there a lot," Johns said. "They held up really well; Mitch Martin was good through the middle, there weren't too many standouts. Billy Taylor was pretty consistent throughout." Johns also singled out Jordy Keyte as playing well in his first game of senior football. "There were positive signs there," Johns said. Johns said the Saints need to "find some consistency" going into the rest of the season. "With a young side it's hard to do that, we have got a few experienced players and we had a couple out, which didn't really help," Johns said. "You've just got to keep working hard on the track and get our intensity up, so we can handle that kind of pressure."

