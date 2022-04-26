Demons overrun Saints on ANZAC Day | WFNL R2

news, local-news,

The Horsham Demons have overcome a spirited challenge from the Saints to emerge 18-point victors in their first match of the season. It was a close game to begin with; a see-sawing opening term saw the lead change three times, before the Demons ran away to win, scoring 16 points in both the second and fourth quarters. Coach Tiff Hier was delighted with the win, in her side's first game of the season. "(I'm) pretty ecstatic; we didn't know where we were going to be at because we're a whole new team, a very young team," Hier said. "I knew the Saints would come out strong, attacking the ball, I (told the girls) we need to wear through it and stick tough, and we did." "After that, (the Saints) made a couple of changes at quarter time that probably benefited us and we ran away with it from there." READ MORE: Hier said the win was built on the back of the Demons' strong defence. "Our defence is always strong; we've got Jedda Heard, Georgia Hiscock and Romi Millar; they're the veterans of the side they were strong,," Hier said. Hier also praised Georgie Carberry in attack. For a phenomenal performance, Carberry took home best on ground honours and was the first ever recipient of the Ivy Vera Delaney Medal. Hier was also impressed with the team's younger members. "Imogen Worthy and Grace Manserra are 16 but they held their own and you wouldn't know," Hier said. MORE NEWS: Despite the strong win, Hier said there were things the team could improve on. "We need to work on bringing the ball down the court from defence to attack, and on our attack end we had patches where we went off," Hier said. "We've got to learn where we can engage and get back into the game, rather than letting five minutes go." The Demons take on Dimboola in round 3, while the Saints host Ararat. Both match ups should be intriguing.

