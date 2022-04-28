Wimmera, Horsham District round 2 football, netball action 2022 | GALLERY
It was another weekend of thrilling action across both the Wimmera Football Netball League and the Horsham District Football Netball League.
Some teams established themselves as contenders, others showed a spark of future potential.
Monday also saw the Horsham Demons triumph in their annual ANZAC Day clash against the Horsham Saints. The match was played in terrific spirit.
The Wimmera Mail-Times photographerswere out and about across the round snapping the action.
Pictures: CASSANDRA LANGLEY, RAELENE JOHNSTON, ALEX BLAIN, ALEX DALZIEL
