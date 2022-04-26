news, local-news,

Early in the 2022 football season one of the Wimmera's most esteemed whistleblowers brought up an impressive milestone. Cam Pickering has spent around 25 years officiating the game he loves and in round one he umpired his 750th game. READ MORE: Pickering - who is currently the AFL Wimmera-Mallee Umpires' director and coach - was reluctant to talk about the milestone but was extremely grateful for the experiences umpiring had provided him with. "Umpiring has opened up a lot of doors and a lot of opportunities," Pickering said. "It's an amazing way to stay in the game that I love and make so many great friendships and relationships and community connections." "Many of the players I grew up umpiring are now off-field administrators and coaches which is fantastic, but being able to remain in the the game in the thick of the action (is great)." Pickering, like many officials, started his career as a footballer before picking up the whistle. He began his umpiring career in around 1994-1995 after he broke his leg playing football and needed nine months to recover. "As part of that I was helping out my club Horsham United to be a boundary umpire and do a bit of rehab," he said. "Maurice Rudolph, was the field umpire and he mentioned to me that I should have a go at field umpiring. I said 'don't be stupid, I'm going to play why would I bother doing that'. Pickering did return to play football a "few times" after that but he heeded Rudolph's advice and found umpiring was his "niche". "It was good for your confidence and self esteem which you probably lack when you're a teenager or in your early twenties," he said. Although there have been plenty of good times for Pickering, he admitted that like anything umpiring has its difficult moments. "You always have one or two games a year where you think 'what the hell am I doing this for'?" He said. "But we're fortunate that for those people that have stayed a long time, you can put that behind you, you've got a thick skin and you love the game that much that you want to stay involved and get a lot of enjoyment out of those other 18 weeks for the year." Respect for umpires from players and fans is always a huge talking point at the professional and local football level. Fortunately Pickering said this is something that has "hugely improved" since he began his umpiring career, thanks to changes like the introduction of the card systems and two umpires per game. MORE NEWS: Looking back on his 750 games, Pickering said seeing firsthand players like Adam Goodes, Jake Lloyd, Kyle Cheney, Darcy Tucker and Ben Hobbs develop and then make it in the AFL, has been a highlight for him. He also cherishes the times he umpired at the MCG for a Dreamtime at the G pregame match and Stadium Australia for an International Cup. The match at the MCG was between Rumbalara and the Tiwi Islands and Pickering laughed that he had "never been more puffed in his life". "Obviously the MCG is really big but the ball never went out of bounds and the players always played on," he said. "They were sorta ten years before their time where they're always playing on now." Pickering also said umpiring his first Wimmera Football Netball League grand final was a special moment for him. Amazingly he did so with a broken arm but said he "wasn't going to miss it for anything". Despite those personal high-points Pickering in his current role is all about the bigger picture. Under his leadership, in 2021 Wimmera umpiring numbers saw impressive growth which was not the case in other areas of Victoria. "I love being on the local scene now and pushing some of the youngsters to go further with it as a career path," he said. The umpiring stalwart confirmed that he has no plans to retire any time soon, which is good news for everyone in the Wimmera Footballing fraternity.

