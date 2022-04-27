news, local-news,

Former Horsham Saint Sam Breuer took a significant step in his footballing career on Saturday, debuting for Sturt Football Club's senior team in the SANFL. Sturt defeated the Port Adelaide Magpies in the round four clash 63-50, with Breuer collecting six disposals and laying two tackles. Breuer's debut was a fitting reward for his dominant form in the reserves across the first three rounds. READ MORE: The 18-year-old averaged six tackles and 20-disposals at a phenomenal 93 percent efficiency from those matches. After four rounds Sturt sit third in the seniors and second in the reserves. Over in the WAFL and former Horsham Demon Ryan Kemp is making waves at new club Swan Districts, after leaving Werribee and the VFL at the end of 2021. In the Swans' round one loss to East Perth, Kemp slotted three goals and accrued 19 disposals and was subsequently named in the WAFL's round one Team of the Week. In round two the Swans just fell short against East Fremantle with Kemp picking up ten disposals. The Swans sit eighth after two rounds. Former Minyip-Murtoa Lachlan Delahunty and his Subiaco side are faring similarly in the WAFL. The Lions are the reigning premiers but are winless after losses to South Fremantle and Claremont and sit ninth. Delahunty - a ruckman who this year is vying for his sixth WAFL premiership - was named the Lions' best player against the Bulldogs with 17 disposals and 16 hit-outs. He had 23 disposals and 12 hit-outs against Claremont.

