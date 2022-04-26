news, local-news,

A leading Wimmera pharmacist has warned of the dangers of complacency as the flu season ramps up for 2022. Flu vaccination numbers were low last year compared to other seasons and the common theory is that many people wrongly assumed the COVID vaccine would support them through the winter. Long serving Horsham pharmacist Stuart Hall said COVID-19 and influenza had a few common symptoms but were two very different killer viruses. "I've heard comments in the community that no one caught the flu last year and that is just not right," Mr Hall said. READ MORE: "There were no deaths recorded last year from influenza but the reality is we were all wearing masks and socially distancing or staying at home in lockdowns," he said. "That is not going to be the case this winter and inevitably the flu cases will again be prevalent and deaths more likely." Mr Hall said everyone should get an annual influenza vaccine anytime from mid-April onwards to be protected for the peak flu season, which is generally June to September. He said there was no longer any time interval required between a COVID-19 vaccination and an influenza vaccination. "You can get both vaccinations at the same time on the same day." Special risk groups are eligible to receive the influenza vaccine for free under the National Immunisation Program. Influenza vaccine is free for all infants and children from six months to under five years of age and for all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged six months and older. There is an age-specific, adjuvanted influenza vaccine for those aged 65 years and older.

