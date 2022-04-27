news, local-news,

At a time when junior football teams in country areas are struggling for numbers it would seem a no-brainer to roll out the red carpet for any child interested in signing up. Unfortunately for 14-year-old Abby Weir this is not the case, due to an AFL rule which states that once a girl reaches the age of 14 they can no longer play mixed-gender competitions. READ MORE: According to her mother Melissa, Abby loves playing footy and has been playing with the St Arnaud Football Club since she was seven but now due to her gender, is restricted to running water for her old teammates in the Under 17s. Her old team (now Under 17s) is even playing short of a full side. "She's gone right through the club playing against the boys," Weir said. "She has never needed any special treatment and they've never given her any special treatment because she was a girl. "She's played up against bigger kids when she was ten playing Under 14s. "I don't see why she should be denied the opportunity to play with her mates, in her local town with a club that she's played with forever. We all play sport in St Arnaud of a Saturday. It's just ridiculous." Weir is hoping the "outdated" rule can be changed and understands that Abby is not the only girl in this position. She made a post to social media explaining her daughter's situation and asking readers who knew anyone in the AFL to speak to them about the rule. At the time of publication, the post had received 192 reactions, 40 comments (all supportive) and 76 shares. Weir had been in contact with people at AFL Central Victoria over the rule but hadn't been satisfied with the responses she had received. "I did wait before I put it on social media but the AFL are just not quick at all in coming to their decisions," she said. "AFL Central Victoria have been helpful, but 'oh yep, yep' that's all you're kinda getting." Weir is well aware that there are girls' teams Abby can play for, however the closest ones are in Stawell (51 minutes away) and Bendigo (one hour and 14 minutes away). If Abby were to join the Stawell Warriors female side she could find herself travelling as far as Warrnambool and Portland for games. "We've taken her (Abby) to football in Bendigo and she didn't like it," she said. "At the end of the day she's happy to play with the boys. "I totally understand too, the girl's competition is amazing. It's absolutely amazing what they have created but that's great for girls in Bendigo who can all go and play. MORE NEWS: "But for small regional towns whose footy clubs are nearly folding because they haven't got numbers, it's a bit frustrating." Weir also added that Abby's inclusion has the support of St Arnaud FC who are "short every week" and playing boys much younger than Abby in the Under 17s. "It shouldn't even matter their gender, there's a 15-year-old player running water who could be taking the field," she said. The Wimmera Mail-Times have contacted AFL Victoria for comment.

