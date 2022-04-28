news, local-news,

THE Horsham Rural City Council has awarded a landscaping contract to a Wimmera business as part of the first stage of the Riverfront Activation. Council awarded the $631,584 contract to Horsham business Landscape It during its meeting on Tuesday, April 26. The contract forms part of the larger City to River Project and passed 4-2, with councillors Di Bell and Ian Ross dissenting. Council initially endorsed the Concept Plan presented for City to River Stage 1 Riverfront Activation on September 21, 2020 READ MORE: The landscaping and lighting project is aimed to "deliver a first-class precinct for Horsham residents and tourists to utilise the riverfront for recreation and enjoyment.". Councillor Les Power said the project was about Horsham's growth and looking to the future. "The Wimmera river now runs virtually right through the heart of Horsham... with added lighting and added landscaping that is part of the project, things will be better looking," he said. "It is a beautiful river, but we need to do little things like this, like the landscaping and the lighting, to highlight what the river means to us and what people will see when they come into our city. "Little projects like this, they do cost money... but they will attract people to come, visit and hopefully live in Horsham. If we don't go ahead, we'll just stay stagnant." MORE NEWS: Fellow councillor Penny Flynn agreed. "When you go to other towns, you don't always go looking for a shop or medical appointment, sometimes you want to go somewhere and sit and reflect," she said. "This is exactly what our river is about. We as a community have to remember that it is a place not only for the people who live in our community, but those who come and visit our regional city." However, the motion was opposed by councillors Ian Ross and Di Bell; the latter raised concerns about installing up-tree lighting, boardwalks, and the materials used in some aspects of the plan. "Whilst I agree this landscaping needs to occur, I have a number of concerns in regards to maintenance," Cr Bell said. OTHER NEWS: "I believe that looking at the costings... that we could shave $350,000 off this budget and still end up with a very, very good riverfront." Cr Ross concurred, stating he wanted to see a business case for the Riverfront Activation. "I'm not against the project (of beautifying the riverfront) per se... (but) just because we want something that is a luxury, I don't think we can justify that, I think there needs to a be a business case to say why and how," Cr Ross said. "We have footpaths that are not up to scratch, we have roads that are not up to scratch... where we priorities our money is so important." Cr Power said the council was the place for such discussions. "What has been said has been great... we all have differing opinions and this is the place to bring those opinions," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

