Post-Easter musings | You + The Church

This Easter I found myself thinking, "Are there any new insights I can gain from the Easter story?" Eventually I did and began to think of the perspective of a person who was possibly there to witness the reaction of Jesus followers after they found the tomb empty. This person was the gardener at the cemetery who day after day would tend to the gardens around all of the tombs with not much happening. Except on one day when his life would change forever in witnessing the events of this day. It was still early in the morning and three of Jesus followers walked past on their way to anoint the body. Suddenly there was an earthquake and a big bright light came down from heaven near Jesus tomb. He didn't know what to do next, so decided that he would go and investigate. On the way the three great friends of Jesus came running towards him and they were shocked and overjoyed. They said they saw a man that they mistook as the gardener himself, but it was an angel. The angel told them that the stone had been rolled away and the body gone. They repeated over and over again, he is risen, he is risen, he is risen and they were so excited that they went to tell the other followers. He got to the tomb and sure enough it was empty and he stood there gobsmacked. Eventually Peter came to see for himself. They stood there together and began to realise the significance of this great event also. Jesus the son of God had truly risen, everything he said about himself is true. Because of these events and what the gardener witnessed he came to believe also that Jesus is the son of God who came to bring new life. "To the roots of the mountains I sank down; the earth beneath barred me in forever. But you, LORD my God, brought my life up from the pit. When my life was ebbing away, I remembered you, LORD, and my prayer rose to you, to your holy temple." Jonah 2:6-7.

