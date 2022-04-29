news, local-news,

With the Victorian Government's long standing restrictions eased and football and netball season in full swing, Wimmera clubs are beginning to feel the impacts of the spread of COVID-19. Cases in the region are high and numerous clubs have reported positive tests from players and volunteers since the season began. Nhill and District Sporting Club president Dom Colombera said the Tigers were affected by COVID-19 in round two. "We haven't lost a heap of personnel just yet, but yeah on Saturday we had one player miss that game and we've had a few netball and football players test positive," Colombera said. "Whether it was from Saturday or not I'm not sure. "I think it might have been one junior as well. "A few volunteers as well so it probably put a bit of strain on the volunteers more than the players." Ararat Rats president David Hosking said some of his players tested positive during the preseason but in the last month or so said "it hasn't been too bad". Similar to the Tigers however, COVID-19 has put a strain on the Rats' volunteer base according to Hosking. "We've had trainers and volunteers that have been missing," he said. "It's not just a player thing. When you think about injuries or people being unavailable, you think about your players. But this is much wider. "Our secretary on the weekend spent a bit of time working out. He came up with 132 volunteer hours needed to be run on Saturday. "So you take out two or three people out of that and it's a pretty significant impact. "The other thing is some jobs are specialised. If the trainer can't be there because of COVID you can't just grab Joe Blow of the street. "Volunteers, it's hard to get anyone to do it. "You take a couple out and you're in trouble." Both presidents were resigned to the fact that positive cases among club members was likely going to continue. "I'm waiting for more to pop up but we don't know yet," Colombera said. "It's only a matter of time I think." "I expect that that's just going to be a fact of life," Hosking said. "It's going to continue to happen I would think."

