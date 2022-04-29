news, local-news,

After two high-octane rounds, round three of the Wimmera Football Netball League is set to thrill. In the Senior Football, the Horsham Demons clash with Dimboola at City Oval looks to be a standout. The Roos have a talented list and will be hungrier than ever for their first win of the season, after they narrowly went down to premiership contenders Minyip-Murtoa, by seven points in round two. READ MORE: The Demons on the other hand are flying and have won both their matches this season. Their big win against the Horsham Saints on ANZAC Day will no doubt give them confidence heading into this fixture. Expect a tight tussle. Horsham Saints versus Ararat also looms as a good contest. The Rats have had two convincing wins to start the year but will face their biggest test of the season when they go up against the youthful Saints. The Saints have fought hard in their two matches so far and will no doubt give it all to secure their first victory. At Murtoa, Warrack will be up against it when they face the might of Minyip-Murtoa. The Eagles had a tough loss to the Giants in their first match of the season but will be better for it. The Burras have soared to a 2-0 record to stamp their premiership credentials for another season. Ex-AFL Docker and Burras' recruit Tanner Smith has been on fire in defence to start the season. Last but not least, Nhill and Stawell will battle it out for either team's first win of 2022. Fresh off a bye the Warriors would love to kickstart their season with a victory over the Tigers. The Tigers have suffered losses at the hands of Ararat and the Demons, but after Wednesday night's news that Ex-AFL star Dale Thomas will be suiting up for them during the season, expect them to be riding a high. The Southern Mallee Giants have the bye after winning both of their first two matches. The A Grade netball matches are set to be just as exciting. The Demons - fresh off a nice win against rivals the Horsham Saints on ANZAC Day - would be eager to get on a roll against Dimboola. The Roos fell short against the Burras in round two and face a huge ask if they are to get on the board. The Roos will have to be wary of Demons' goal attack Georgie Carberry who was named the Ivy Vera Delaney Medallist in the ANZAC Day match. The Saints battle with Ararat shapes as a quality contest. Both sides had round one wins, before the Saints lost to the Demons and Ararat had a week off (due to facing Nhill). The final match sees Minyip-Murtoa host the Eagles. The Burras are fresh off their first victory, while the Eagles are still chasing their first win after being defeated by the Giants in their first match. MORE NEWS: The Eagles are a team that's familiar with success so expect them to come out strongly. As with the football the Giants have the bye, while Stawell will miss another week as Nhill aren't fielding an A Grade side in 2022.

