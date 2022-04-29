news, local-news,

We're at round three of the Horsham District Football Netball League already and the tantalising clashes are refusing to let up. In the Senior football, Noradjuha-Quantong versus Edenhope-Apsley looms as a thriller. After a first round win, the new-look Saints suffered a narrow 11-point loss to Jeparit Rainbow in round two, which will no doubt drive them in round three. READ MORE: The Bombers in comparison secured their first 2022 victory in round two with a comprehensive triumph over Natimuk-United. If the Saints are to win their second match of the season their defenders will have to be on their game against Bombers' forward Brock Orval. In his debut for the club against the Rams, Orval slotted a mammoth 13 goals, to take best on ground honours. Rupanyup versus Kalkee could also be a tough contest. The Panthers have gotten off to an ideal start in 2022, with wins against Jeparit-Rainbow and Laharum. The Kees sit at 1-1 and a scalp like the Panthers would do their confidence a world of good. Natimuk United against the Swifts is guaranteed to entertain. The Swifts are undefeated in 2021 while the Rams' record is 1-1. In their last encounter in 2021, the Rams triumphed narrowly thanks to some inaccurate kicking from the Swifts. To make matters worse the win ensured the Rams qualified for the last finals' spot ahead of the Swifts. Pimpinio have a huge challenge ahead of them when they face the might of Harrow-Balmoral. The Southern Roos have won both their matches by 50-plus points, however the Tigers will be buzzing after they defeated Taylors Lake by 77 points in round two. Taylors Lake versus Kaniva-Leeor United will pits two teams desperate for a win against each other. Both sides have suffered a pair of convincing losses to start the season, however both play with great fight and spirit and will take it to each other. The final game is Laharum versus Jeparit-Rainbow. The Storm - with a record of 1-1 were two-points away from sitting at 2-0 and look like a force in 2022. The Demons have had two comprehensive losses to start the season and will need to be at their best if they are to come close to challenging the Storm. In the A Grade netball, Laharum's clash with Jeparit-Rainbow should be an entertaining spectacle. In 2022, the Demons are again look to be a powerhouse of the competition, while the Storm have impressed early. With their plethora of talented stars the Demons head in as favourites but any team with the legendary Penny Fisher in it won't go down easy. After defeating Natimuk United in round two Noradjuha-Quantong will be brimming with confidence when they face Edenhope-Apsley. MORE NEWS: The Saints were undone by the Storm in round two and will need to limit the influence of Bomber Stef Cooper if they are to triumph. In the remaining matches Harrow-Balmoral play Pimpinio, Natimuk-United face the Swifts and Kalkee host Rupanyup. Kaniva-Leeor have the week off because Taylors Lake aren't fielding an A Grade side. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/7e01b01b-c837-404f-b423-da8d173ba730.JPG/r0_149_781_590_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg