Warracknabeal Police intercepted a driver who tested four times above the legal alcohol limit before noon on Sunday, April 24. The 59-year-old driver of a Mitsubishi tray ute was intercepted after he had purchased his morning coffee. The man provided a positive preliminary breath test and later produced an Evidentiary Breath Test with the reading of 0.223, four times above the legal alcohol limit. The driver had his licence immediately suspended for 12 months, had his car impounded for 30 days and will summonsed to Horsham Magistrates at a later date. The impound coincided with Operation Compass.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/97bb2e46-c9d8-4bba-bba4-500ea5be3a13.jpg/r83_0_773_390_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg