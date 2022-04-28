news, local-news,

Emergency service crews have remained with a climber overnight after the man suffered a fall near Laharum on Wednesday night. The Wimmera Mail-Times understands the area the fall occurred is a very difficult location for emergency services. According to an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson, crews have remained at the scene with the patient overnight and the situation is ongoing. "Paramedics were called to an incident in Laharum about 5pm yesterday," the spokesperson said. "One man is being treated at the scene for upper and lower body injuries." "Crews remain at the scene." READ MORE: Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) spokesperson said that volunteers from multiple branches were working together to rescue the man. "VICSES volunteers from Horsham, Ararat and Stawell Units are assisting Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria with the rescue of a person who has suffered a fall at Laharum," the spokesperson said. "With conditions too dangerous overnight, multi-agency crews have returned this morning to devise a rescue plan." "As it is an evolving situation, we will be able to offer more detail as the rescue concludes."

