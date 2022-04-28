Green Lake collision causes Western Highway closure

news, local-news,

Police are warning motorists to expect delays in the western highway following a collision near Green Lake on late Thursday afternoon. Police have closed the road between Horsham and Green Lake and are redirecting traffic via Wiliams Road in Horsham and Ballyglunin North Road at Green Lake More to come... Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/ffc6669b-1ea2-403a-a43a-a19b99857118.jpg/r2_0_728_410_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg