Green Lake collision causes Western Highway closure
Local News
Police are warning motorists to expect delays in the western highway following a collision near Green Lake on late Thursday afternoon.
Police have closed the road between Horsham and Green Lake and are redirecting traffic via Wiliams Road in Horsham and Ballyglunin North Road at Green Lake
More to come...
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.mailtimes.com.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Wim_Mail_Times
- Follow us on Instagram www.instagram.com/wimmeramailtimes/