UPDATE: Victoria police are appealing for witnesses to a crash that closed the Western Highway for several hours. Horsham Highway Patrol sergeant Dale McIvor said officers are at the scene preparing a final report. "Anyone who witnessed the crash, with dash cam footage or further information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said. Witness can also submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. READ MORE: Sgt McIvor said the highway was closed after a SUV and a prime mover collided near Burnt Creek just after 5pm. "A blue Holden Captiva was travelling west on the Western Highway when it collided with a B-Double travelling east," he said. "The single occupant of the Captiva, a 33-year-old woman from South Australia- was airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. "The driver of the prime mover assisted police with their enquires." READ MORE: Difficult rescue of climber underway at Laharum THURSDAY: Police are warning motorists to expect delays in the western highway following a collision near Green Lake on late Thursday afternoon. Police have closed the road between Horsham and Green Lake and are redirecting traffic via Wiliams Road in Horsham and Ballyglunin North Road at Green Lake More to come...

