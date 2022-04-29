news, local-news,

Essendon's Wimmera-based fans will get the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of the club's greats in Horsham on Saturday. Four-time Essendon premiership coach Kevin Sheedy, three-time Essendon premiership player Mark Harvey and two-time Essendon premiership player Dustin Fletcher will be at Horsham Coles at 1pm on Saturday along with the 1984, 1985, 1993 and 2000 premiership cups. The visit is part of the Essendon Country Tour which is travelling all over regional Victoria from April 28 to May 1 to coincide with the Club's 150th anniversary celebrations. The event is free to attend and you must register via the following link . Ahead of the event Sheedy said he was eager to tour regional Victoria and visit Bombers fans around the state. "This tour is going to be a lot of fun. To be able to share stories from Essendon's history while also celebrating our 150th year is something very special," Sheedy said. "I look forward to celebrating with fans across the state and recognising how important our regional fans are."

