Details: Bed 3 Bath 2 cars 2 $899,000 AGENCY: Wes Davidson Real Estate CONTACT: Wes Davidson on 0419 820 000 Framed on a corner allotment in a beautiful area of town, you're spoilt for choice for your morning walk, just a stroll to the Botanic Gardens or across the way along Barnes Boulevard. Inside, the spacious gourmet kitchen has a freestanding electric oven with a gas cooktop, a dishwasher that blends with the cabinets, and a large butler's pantry. Relax in either of the two light-filled living areas, where their soaring ceilings, cosy wood and ducted heating, evaporative cooling, and a split system heating keep this family home comfortable year round. The main bedroom has two built-in robes and ensuite, plus private access to the courtyard, while the remaining two bedrooms have built-in robes. There is an additional large home office with a built-in desk and unbeatable river views. The private landscaped backyard has two concreted sheds, with one powered, and a double garage.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/2a989362-6f53-4f5f-83b5-0ba973de8081.jpg/r0_71_1920_1156_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg