HDFNL name strong junior interleague netball sides ahead of Bendigo tournament

Some of the region's finest junior netballers have been selected in the Horsham District Football Netball League interleague sides ahead of 2022's first tournament - in Bendigo on Sunday. Three strong sides were selected across the Under 13, 15 and 17 age groups. READ MORE: Sharon Fedke was named as coach of the Under 13s, Janelle Knight as coach of the Under 15s and Yolanda Molineuax. Ahead of the Bendigo competition - known as the Golden City Tournament - Fedke said the League was pleased with the make-up of the three sides. "There's three really strong teams and we're really happy with the teams that we've selected," Fedke said. "All three teams have been training really well and looking really good." Although she acknowledged the sides will be out to win, Fedke admitted that the coaches will also have another focus. "As much as we want to win it's not all about the winning for us at this stage, it's about seeing how the teams are going to work," she said. "We kind of use this tournament as an opportunity to play the girls combinations. I think what we're doing is we're using this tournament as a lead-up to the Zone Championships. So this gives the coaches an opportunity to see the girls in matchplay against other teams. "And it just gives them a chance to play with the team a little bit just to see what works and what doesn't. "It's a long day so you see how your rotations go and those sorts of things." The Wimmera Football Netball League will also send three sides to compete at the Golden City Tournament. Each of the HDFNL and WFNL sides will then head back to Bendigo later in the year to compete in the Northern Zone Association championships on Sunday June 5. HDFNL junior interleague netball sides Under 13 Coach: Sharon Fedke Ashleigh Sudholz (Rupanyup), Phoebe Downer (Rupanyup), Adele Joseph (Pimpinio), Hannah Plazzer (Laharum), Heidi Robinson (Harrow-Balmoral), Zarli Knight (Harrow-Balmoral), Karla Hallam (Natimuk United), Emma Uebergang (Natimuk United), Isla Hiscock (Noradjuha-Quantong). Emergencies: Tayla Hudson (Kalkee), Luca Mason (Harrow-Balmoral), Jordain Laurie (Taylors Lake), Holly Whitehead (Edenhope-Apsley). Under 15 Coach: Janelle Knight Tayla Quick (Natimuk United), Adelle Weidemann (Rupanyup), Nekeisha Bastin (Jeparit-Rainbow), Tara McIntyre (Harrow-Balmoral), Lilly Weir (Taylors Lake), Rori Mason (Harrow-Balmoral), Ella Hallam (Natimuk United), Ada Binney (Pimpinio), Alexandra Taylor (Natimuk United). Emergencies: Aleece Beddison (Kalkee), Kody Benbow (Kalkee), Ella Thompson (Pimpinio). Under 17 Coach: Yolanda Molineuax Eve Thomas (Pimpinio), Jasmine McIntyre (Harrow-Balmoral), Tahlia Thompson (Pimpinio), Jessica Dunn (Laharum), Marli Pymer (Harrow-Balmoral), Olivia Sudholz (Natimuk United), Makai Smith (Edenhope-Apsley), Rylee Hateley (Laharum), Gemma Walker (Pimpinio). Emergencies: Janae Slorach (Pimpinio), Briney Wright (Pimpinio), Jarrah Martin (Kalkee).

