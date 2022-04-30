news, local-news,

One very short four-day week back at school and God's cool plans for us are already playing out. I knew there must have been a reason for us to be so super sick and housebound all school holidays, and it seems it might have been so we could hit the ground running at full speed for the start of Term 2, appreciating every gorgeous day of good health. The girls are flat-out with assignments, activities and part-time jobs and I'm happy planning minor and major events. Even the man of the house is back on the road, out and about and frighteningly close to his best, after being on his death bed with the flu...being sick is tough for our menfolk, isn't it? READ MORE: One day of school was enough time for my Year 12 student to sit a Business Management exam and for singing lessons to be back on for both teens. Two days provided the perspective for my 'P' plater to commit to new study habits and for her mother to rediscover the old wheelbarrow routine, incorporating a wood-lifting workout into the feeding of the hungry fire. Three days was sufficient for me to re-launch Breakfast Club at school and attend an evening team meeting for Operation 19:14 where we got excited about a town wide treasure hunt for families with young children. Four days provided ample opportunity for my youngest to fall behind in a VCE dance assignment, following the resumption of extracurricular dance lessons, alongside her fervent wish for her last algebra test to be behind her. READ MORE: Clubs feeling the strain of COVID-19 spread When I was working my way through numerous viruses during the school holidays - including Covid-19 in the end - I knew I could have been much sicker. Looking back, I didn't feel well enough to read a book, while I'm usually marking my page in three, so I'm almost sure I was pretty crook. During my first week back at school as Chaplain, I came home each day feeling accomplished, with energy to spare. I could still cook tea, care for pets, drag around rubbish bins, clean, plus fold laundry. With my immune system in tip top condition now, I can head towards every upcoming event feeling confident in my strength to do it all, with God's help...please?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/7a569883-faf3-4787-bc47-f142fb320497_rotated_270.jpg/r0_795_3024_2504_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg