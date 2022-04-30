Rats bite Saints, Burras make it 12 in a row | WFNL R3 Summary

news, local-news,

Ararat sent a warning to the competition, the Burras have continued their form and both Stawell and Dimboola are back on the winners list - here's how round 3 of the Wimmera League went down. Minyip-Murtoa 12.13 (85) def. Warrack Eagles 5.5 (35) at Murtoa Recreation Reserve The Burras have continued their winning ways and have now won 12 on the trot after dispatching the Eagles by 50 points in a clinical display. The Burras shared the action with eight individual goalscorers, while Brylie Cameron seemed to have the football on a string. BEST: Burras: Brylie Cameron, Tanner Smith, [unlisted], Will Holmes, Kieran Delahunty, Nicholas Kelson. Eagles: Kyle Cheney, Ryan Mackenzie, Riley Morrow, Lachie Stewarrt, Daniel Bell, Matthew Jaensch. GOALS: Burras: Will Holmes 3, Brylie Cameron 2, Jae McGrath 2, Nic Ballagh, Keiran Delahunty, Mitch Johns, Corey Morgan, Tyler Pidgeon. Eagles: Daniel Bell, Phillip Huebner, Dalton Jaensch, Alastair McCrree, Ryan Mckenzie. READ MORE: Horsham Saints 1.11 (17) def. by Ararat 24.14 (158) at Coughlin Park Ararat have well and truly arrived as a force to be reckoned with after putting the Saints to the sword by 141-points in a magnificent performance at Coughlin Park. Matthew Hutchesson and Tom Hills lead the way for the Rats, while Mitch Martin was a rare shining light in a forgettable afternoon for the home side. BEST: Rats: Matthew Hutchesson, Tom Mills, Liam Cavanagh, Jake Robinson, Aaron Pianta, Henry Shea. Saints: Mitch Martin, Jacob O'Beirne, Billy Taylor, Cody Bryan, Tom Vincent, Will Kennedy. GOALS: Rats: Tom Mills 8, Ben Christodoulou 4, Sonny Kettle 3, Ben Taylor 2, Robert Armstrong, Jacob Bates, Brody Griffin, Cody Lindsay, Jake Robinson, Ethan Summers, [unlisted]. Saints: Mitch Martin MORE NEWS: Nhill 6.6 (42) def. by Stawell 13.8 (86) at Davis Park Stawell has bounced back from its first round loss to Ararat with a comprehensive 44-point win over the Tigers in Nhill. The Warriors lead from the start and never looked threatened, despite conceding the final quarter. BEST: Warriors: Jack Walker, Thomas Eckel, Jarrod Stafford, Cameron Kimber, Jackson Dark. Tigers: Drew Schneider, Timothy Bone, Xavier Bone, Mitchell Dahlenburg, Liam Albrecht, Toby Marshall. GOALS: Warriors: [unlisted] Tigers: Drew Schnieder 4, Brodie Cramer, Andrew Watson, Wallace Wheaton, OTHER NEWS: . Horsham Demons 9.9 (63) def. by Dimboola 10.15 (75) at City Oval Dimboola have put the past few weeks behind them with a hard-fought,12-point victory over the Demons at City Oval. Billy Hayes and Thomas Cree lead the way for the Roos, while Billy Carberry and Ben Lakin were the best for the Demons. BEST: Roos: Billy Hayes, Thomas Cree, Scott Polycarpou, Thomas O'Dwyer, Jackson O'Neill, Matthew Rosier. Demons: Billy Carberry, Ben Lakin, Deek Roberts, Brody Pope, Oscar Miller. GOALS: Roos: Mitchell Jorgensen 3, Thomas O'Dwyer 2, Jonathon Ross 2, Michael Bowden, Darcy Dubois, Billy Hayes. Demons: Joshua Mibus 2, [unlisted] 2, Rhona Conboy, Brodie Mines, Jordan Motton, Joel Geue, Dyson Parish. *The Wimmera Mail-Times were unable to access netball results at the time of publishing.

