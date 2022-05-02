news, local-news, Jason Mellings, Beau Taylor, cropping, weather forecast, Wimmera, Mallee, Wimmera-Mallee, sowing

Slight humidity and the potential for further rain this weekend has croppers throughout Victoria's north-west kickstarting their sowing programs and optimistic of a good crop ahead. At Nhill, Beau Taylor started sowing around 1000 hectares of canola on Anzac Day. Mr Taylor said the weather in the past month had allowed for good weed management, and steady rain meant it was a prime time to begin sowing. "The rain was probably good because we were getting a few more weeds up and it's good for the canola that it's all nice and wet," he said. He also was prepared to do some dry sowing in the weeks ahead if forecasts of rain didn't come through. SPORT: Rats bite Saints, Burras make it 12 in a row | WFNL R3 Summary "We will see what happens though in the next few weeks, and we still don't mind dry sowing too much if we need to get to that point," he said. Mr Taylor said he was excited for the winter months ahead, with his outlook more positive now than it was at the beginning of the year. "We'd be really hoping for some more rain if it comes along for our canola, and we sowed this damp," he said. "That bit extra will make it properly come up." At Carron, Jason Mellings said the 50 millimetres of rain he had seen over his property recently had given him confidence for this year's sowing program. SPORT: Swifts reel in Rams, Storm cruise past Demons | HDFNL R3 Summary "The soil until that rain last week had been really hard, so to be able to go into soft soil, that's been a godsend," Mr Mellings said. "The rains have been been really good in that regard and it gives us confidence to go in and sow." He agreed with Mr Taylor that the conditions were ideal for all croppers in the region, and they should be taking advantage of the good weed germination. "This will give a good kill on all weeds, and allow us to wait a week so that we can give them a good spray," he said. "That, along with the fact that we are possibly looking to get a good price at the other end, just means everything is looking more positive each day." MALLEE VOTES: Bigger picture' driving UAP candidate Stuart King Mr Mellings said another big set of rain would give him absolute assurance that the season ahead would be a bumper one. "We've sowed our canola and the beans are finished, it'd be just amazing to see some follow-up rain now after this," he said. "With cropping this year, it's just a matter of 'it is what it is' now with farmers having got their chemicals and fertiliser sorted, and most should have seed planted and machinery up and ready to go, so it is exciting, in a way." The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast widespread rainfall would be seen across the whole of Victoria this weekend. MALLEE VOTES: Appetite for change': Sophie Baldwin on the campaign trail An approaching cold front will enter the west of Victoria on Friday afternoon, and progress into central and eastern Victoria on Saturday. For the Wimmera-Mallee region, the BoM has forecast there is a medium chance of those showers and thunderstorms hitting their region on Friday. But there will be a slightly increased chance that heavy falls will possible on Saturday.

