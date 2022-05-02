news, local-news,

A Wimmera farmer had to be airlifted to hospital on Sunday, after he was crushed under a hay bale. Paramedics were called to a Marnoo East farm at around 9.40am on Sunday, May 1, in response to the incident. The man was airlifted to The Alfred Hospital in a stable condition with lower body injuries. A WorkSafe spokeswoman said WorkSafe was making inquiries into the incident. READ MORE: If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/f6b881c0-4b69-4834-844b-cd5c8e32b0c8.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg