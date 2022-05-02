news, local-news,

As the school holidays draw to an end, Hindmarsh has shined during the month of April with a vast array of fun had by all. The Hindmarsh Shire Council school holiday program was jam packed with fun across all our towns. From movies, crafty art, puppet shows and a trip to the Grampians the choices catered to all. Thanks to Jonathan from Hindmarsh Landcare for the nature walks that help educate the next generation on the beauty and uniqueness of our environment. READ MORE: The petting zoo experience was a highlight with the cutest animals happily being patted by over 100 children. Many 'big kids' were witnessed with faces of delight too. Easter is always a special time in Hindmarsh. The Jeparit fishing competition draws people from far and wide. The Wimmera River and Lake Hindmarsh provide a wonderful camping backdrop for many friends and families. The decades of family traditions camping in Hindmarsh provide memories for generations. FARMER: Positive outlook for cropping in the Wimmera-Mallee with further rain along the way I was privileged to be involved in the Nhill Easter Egg Hunt which is set in the splendor of Jaypex Park. The pure joy in children's faces finding Easter eggs amongst the grass and under bark and leaves, are moments to treasure. We commemorated Anzac Day, a time to reflect on all those that gave their lives, or worked tirelessly at home while their loved ones fought in wars, to provide the safety and freedoms we enjoy in Hindmarsh today. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/050481d0-d5d4-447a-8a30-34276d79158e.png/r0_178_1200_856_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg