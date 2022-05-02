multimedia, news, hotels, pubs, for sale, western victoria, desert, real estate, property

A couple of old pubs are for sale in the far west of Victoria. Nhill's landmark Rintoule's Union Hotel is on the market and 10 minutes to the east the former Little Desert Hotel at Kiata is also being offered. More than a century old, one of Nhill's premier hotels offers first the town's location midway between between Melbourne and Adelaide. It features diverse income streams including the public bar, bistro, function room, outdoor/indoor dining, commercial kitchen and bottle shop. Rintoule's has 13 fully renovated guest rooms all with ensuite's including a honeymoon suite with spa bath. The big brick building takes in about 3334 square metres in the heart of town. There have been many renovations and upgrades completed during the past 15 years including new roof, climate control throughout and secure parking. The hotel is offered as a going concern and a suggested price can be requested from the agents. For more information contact Joanne Perkins on 0427 041327 or Daniel Colbert 0427 568558 from Westech Real Estate. Meanwhile, a short drive out the Western Highway is the former Little Desert Hotel at Kiata which is today used as a residence. Built in about 1882 it is on the market for $220,000. The five-bedroom building it still features high ceilings, dado boards, rich timbers and exposed brickwork. The current owners have kept the bar area with pool table, seating, a fireplace, evaporative cooling and access to a large outdoor undercover area which could still be suited to a beer garden. On the other side of the old bar is the former dining area, now being used as a large lounge room. The kitchen offers plenty of cupboard space, with island bench, gas cooking and large pantry. The hotel also has an underground cellar. The laundry is positioned outside nearby the original horse stables with a cool room nearby. The property has 24 5KW solar panels and a double garage with cement flooring. The hotel's block is about 7331 square metres on four allotments. Agents have warned prospective buyers there are various sections with large cracks through the brick work. "We recommend you conduct your own due diligence." For more information contact Joanne Perkins from Westech Real Estate on 0427 041327 on .

