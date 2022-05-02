Interest rates just tip of cost pain for many

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

The CPI data last week with the highest inflation rate in decades has prompted a flurry of speculation about an interest rate rise tomorrow. Soaring fuel prices have been largely blamed for inflation jumping in the March quarter. If the Reserve Bank is to be true to its stated independence, it has next to no choice but to confirm the first upward movement in the official cash rate for a decade. Our nation's economy needs an intervention, and holding out because of the election campaign now underway is not reason enough. Yes, it will hurt many of us, but doing nothing could well hurt us even more in the longer run. But there are even bigger economic icebergs out there waiting to sink both family budgets and the best laid campaign intentions. Electricity prices went up 3.5 per cent over the year across the country, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, contributing to a overall CPI figure of 5.1 per cent. Wages have not, and indeed, can not keep pace with this burgeoning statistic, but a cooling mechanism to counter the spiralling cost of living has to be introduced. And fast. And yes, this all adds up to an election issue where the coalition's stated claim of being better at managing the economy will likely come under further scrutiny. Wholesale electricity prices for industry and large businesses have also soared adding another cost pressure to the economy. The Australian Energy Market Operator said that prices in the national electricity market averaged $87 per megawatt-hour in the first three months of this year, up more than two thirds on the December quarter and up 141 per cent on the March quarter of 2021. And these prices were highest in NSW and Queensland where they are most dependent on coal-fired power and outages were most frequent. But if this macro-economic shock and an election campaign are largely meaningless to the average family day-to-day struggle, there is also little comfort for the many low and middle income households already doing it tough for years as a result of COVID, insecure work, and wage stagnation. The $250 payment is just a drop in the ocean which will soon be spent on essentials. The ABS data also shows some of the most basic food stuffs, including the healthy fruit and vegetables along with meat, have also soared in price. These are also the people who will, when the RBA does lift the cash rate, feel the most pain as landlords pass the additional cost on down the line. Rising house prices mean rising rents, as investors look to balance rental returns with their own expectations. One of the biggest unspoken crises in Australia today is the alarming growth in the divide between the haves and the have nots during COVID. The rich have got richer and the poor have got poorer. If we measure the strength of the economy by its ability to deliver fair and proportionate financial outcomes for all, then 2022 has not started as a good year.