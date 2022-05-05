news, local-news,

Despite not going entirely to script, Horsham Saints' champion Alexander McRae was grateful to play his 200th match for the club on Saturday. The Saints were outclassed by Ararat in their round three encounter but nothing could take the shine away from McRae's considerable achievement. "It was good, you can't do much about the teams you play and how you perform on the day but the day itself was a good day," the 33-year-old McRae said. READ MORE: "I've had plenty of good games and all of that so you think about all the good ones in that journey. "200 games was something I never thought of when I was younger and then all of a sudden you get a bit closer to it and it's good to do it. I had all my family and some close friends and that there on the day." McRae's began playing with the Saints in the Under 14s because of the connection between his school - St Brigid's - and the club. The defender has achieved a significant amount across his 200 games, headlined by leading the Saints to drought breaking back-to-back premierships in 2015-2016. The 2015 victory against the Demons was the Saints' first title in their 22-year tenure in the Wimmera League. Speaking on the premiership victories, McRae said the lead-up to those wins was just as important as actually winning the two premierships. "The people you meet along the way, getting to that success you sorta know that you're going to do it, when you've got a really good group that's all on the same page," McRae said. MORE NEWS: "Obviously back-to-back was a really good thing to do for the club. They're not easy to win." As someone who's been associated with the Saints for the better part of 20 years, McRae was full of praise for the club's culture. He also said he felt validated by his decision to stick with the club throughout the years. "It's always been a really good family club and you've got really good juniors," he said. "I've made plenty of good friends. "It's always easy to make a move and go somewhere else especially if you're not winning or something like that but I guess to stay there the whole time and then end up with a bit of success makes you feel like you've done the right thing." When probed about the possibility of reaching the 300 game mark McRae said it wasn't directly on his radar. "Family and work are probably a fair way ahead of footy at the moment," he said. "It's probably taken a bit longer than I actually thought it should have. "I've sorta been pretty lucky with injuries, just a few little ones but COVID's probably had a bit of an effect too on shorter seasons. "I'm 33 now so I'm probably fit enough to keep playing but whether or not I want to play for that much longer I don't know." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

