State budget 2022: What's in it for the Wimmera?

news, local-news,

The Wimmera has seen investment across the board as part of the 2022 Victorian state government budget. Tuesday's state budget included $12 million for a research glasshouse complex and incubation hub at the Horsham Grains Innovation Precinct. The glasshouse project will "ensure our farmers can stay on the cutting edge and meet the demands of growing markets". Another key investment was $4.4 million for Horsham's Aboriginal Family Violence Refuge for Wimmera-South West in 2022-23, in addition to the $366 in funding previously provided to the program. READ MORE: Education With a looming November state election, the 'sweetener' budget will also see $1.8 billion invested in school infrastructure. However regional Victorians will miss out as $581.5 million will be invested to construct 13 new schools - all in Melbourne's outer suburbs. Nonetheless, Horsham Special School will receive $5.3 million in 2022-23, while Stawell's Skene Street Stawell will receive over $8 million. The state government's Head Start program will received $69.4 million and be expanded to Edenhope College, Goroke P-12 College and Kaniva College. MORE NEWS: Water Water was another big theme of Tuesday's budget in the Wimmera, with several key projects receiving funding. The state government will has earmarked just under $237 million in funding for GWM Water projects, with an estimated $106.5 of that investment to be spent in the 2022-23 financial year alone. A smartwater integrated water management project in Horsham is set to go ahead at a cost of $7.6 million, with $4.6 to be spent in the next financial year. Donald will also see wastewater treatment plant upgrades, to the tune of $5.1 million, roughly half of which will be spent in 2022-23. Existing programs also received funding, including sewage works in Goroke, wastewater treatment plant upgrades at Dimboola and water quality upgrade in Kaniva. OTHER NEWS: Heathcare The highlight of treasurer Tim Pallas' eighth budget is a $12 billion pandemic repair plan designed to address the cracks in the state's healthcare system which saw skyrocketing ambulance calls, exhausted healthcare staff and long surgery wait times as a result of the COVID pandemic. The major health investment will see $4.2 billion for a COVID health support scheme. This will include another $1.1 billion for rapid antigen tests and $284 million for personal protective equipment. To allow more patients to be treated at home and open up extra space in public hospitals, Victoria's Better at Home nursing program will be expanded with a $698 million investment. CONTINUE READING: Debt The Victorian government will plunge into $118.5 billion of net debt as the state government pumps money into healthcare and education in their 'big-spend' 2022/2023 budget announced on Tuesday afternoon. Thanks to the significant budget spend, including yesterday's cost of living $250 energy bonus announcement - estimated to cost the state $250 million, Victoria will continue to spend more than it raises. Total revenue is set to increase by 12.7 per cent to $81.9 billion in 2021-22 but total expenditure will hit $99.5 billion. The state opposition said the budget "is not a repair plan for 6.7 million Victorians, but a public relations repair plan for one man, Premier Daniel Andrews". The state election is set to be held in November 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/7fa7d184-f00b-4b98-8c29-d2cee69f6ec5.jpg/r4_0_933_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg