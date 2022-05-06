news, local-news,

On Sunday Horsham triathlete Kelly Miller proved she hasn't lost her touch, when she won her age group at the Ironman Australia event in Port Macquarie in a personal best time. In her first full Ironman since the 2019 World Championships in Hawaii, Miller finished with a phenomenal time of 10:10:46 to place first in her age group, second age group female overall and sixth female outright. READ MORE: Speaking to the Wimmera Mail-Times Miller said she was thrilled with her result. "I couldn't be happier, to be honest," Miller said. "My last ironman in Australia was the Ironman Australia in 2019 at Port Mac and I won my age group and got the ticket to the World Championships in Hawaii. "When I left the island it was such an amazing experience, I thought when can I do another race to try to qualify to get back there. Then COVID hit. "It's been a long wait but with the result it's been well worth the wait. I had a really good race so I'm super happy." Not only was Miller pleased with her efforts but she was also grateful just to be back competing again after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many events in 2020-21 to be cancelled. "It's very exciting and it's just great to be back," she said. "I've made so many so many friends over the years in the triathlon community. To sorta be back out racing and connecting with them again (was good). "Obviously the support's been amazing from my friends and family. It all came together, I couldn't ask for anything more." In the lead-up to the Port Macquarie event Miller said she was training 15-20 hours a week. "It's been pretty full-on," she said. "Just trying to get that life-balance sometimes can be tricky with work and three kids. "I was motivated to try to see where I could get to. See if I could get back to Hawaii." Miller's result means she will return to the Kona in Hawaii on October 8 2022 for the World Championships. In 2019 Millar finished an impressive sixth overall in her age group at Kona and just missed out on a podium finish due to unfortunate circumstances. "With the World Champs they podium the first five for the age groupers. And I missed out by not even ten seconds," Millar said. "I stopped and hugged my mum on the finish line and and this girl - I had no idea she was in my age group - and she crossed the line just before. MORE NEWS: In 2022 Miller is hoping for similar success in Kona. "My aim is to just to complete the race but if I can get in the top-ten that would be amazing," she said. "It's really hot and humid and there's lots of challenges." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

