Let's hear it for all the mothers

We can't all be one, but we've all had - or still have - one. They are mothers; with animal instincts that imperil us if we separate them from their young; or with four words powerful enough to unsettle any high-flyers in politics, business, entertainment, or sport. Those four words: "Because I'm your mother!" Let's hear it for mothers, for their love goes so far. Next Sunday, Australians and Americans celebrate Mother's Day. SPORT: Delahunty marks 200th milestone with a win To affirm their significance, the race is on to ensure no shortage of chocolates, cards or email greetings, flowers special treats or special meals. And this year, let's include travel to add a personal touch after two years of pandemic restrictions. Mothers are produced through the miracle of birth. When all the 'infanticipation' is finally over, there's wonder, pain, joy, and the beauty of bonding and security as baby and mother begin to wordlessly share total dependence and total commitment. I've been through this in each of our kids' arrivals - except for pain, though passing kidney stones is supposed to be a close male equivalent. Arriving ten weeks early, our second grandson was quickly transferred to a special neo-natal unit, where $130,000 humidicribs loaded with tubes, wires, and all kinds of alert signals monitored everything. Very impressive, and much appreciated when I visited. But as I left it hit me that God has designed mothers' bodies to handle all that while they get on with everything else - at no charge. NEWS: U3A commitee re-elected at annual meeting, expo next focus The following Sunday, while describing this to my congregation I sensed their happiness, until that "no charge" bit prompted a lady near the back row to call out, "I'm going to put in a bill!" Births combine human love with God's creative power, but vulnerability and uncertainty can invade the scene through sudden illness or if children are disabled, or - far worse - are unwanted. However, the miracle continues as these challenges are met with ongoing support from skilled medical agencies, or in the wider love of family and friends. READ MORE: Environmental water allocated to Mokepilly refuge pool to protect native species Even without them, we may still know the unmistakable touch of God's love to affirm our value, our children's value, and to develop inner strength and fresh perspective. He promised to never leave nor forsake us - a promise Jesus proved many times by releasing people who were trapped in their aggression, rejection, and isolation. For while mothers' love goes so far, God's love goes so much further...

