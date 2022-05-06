Horsham mayor to bring the Wimmera's voice to state advisory panel

news, local-news,

Horsham Rural City Council Mayor Robyn Gulline has been appointed to the 2022 Local Government Mayoral Advisory Panel. Ten Mayors representing a mix of urban, regional and rural Victorian communities have been selected and will meet with Local Government Minister Shaun Leane four times this year. The role of the panel is to provide high-level advice on legislative, regulatory, strategic and policy issues affecting councils across the state. Cr Gulline said she was pleased to have the chance to contribute to the forum with the Minister for Local Government and her peers from across the state. READ MORE: "I know our Horsham municipality and neighbouring western Victorian Councils have different knowledge and lived experiences to share," Cr Gulline said. I look forward to using the platform to highlight some important messages from the Wimmera to our Victorian Government." The 2022 panel will meet for the first time on Wednesday April 27 2021. The members of the 2022 panel are: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/8260005e-8a7d-4a50-977a-604b46e0e1ac.jpg/r0_216_1867_1271_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg