After three rounds of Wimmera Football Netball League action the competition's ladders are slowly beginning to take shape. In the Senior football, the Southern Mallee Giants clash with Minyip-Murtoa looms as an absolute blockbuster. READ MORE: Both sides are undefeated in 2022 and both were the standout sides of 2021. In fact, the Burras only loss since 2018 came in round three in 2021 against the Giants - by just one point. Each side has undergone significant personnel change since then, however both have recruited well. Expect a tough contest, whereby the winner will claim early premiership contender favouritism alongside Ararat. Meanwhile the Rats will look to continue their red-hot start to the season when they host Dimboola. The Rats have had three comprehensive wins to start the season and are looking ominous, while the Roos will take confidence from their morale-boosting victory over the Demons - their first win of the season. Both sides are littered with classy players and will need to be at their best if they are to take the points. The Roos' defenders will need to keep a close eye on Rats' star Tom Mills who has already kicked 22 goals to start the season. Stawell's home match against the Horsham Saints should be interesting and looks to be a tight affair. Both sides are yet to win a game after both qualified for finals in 2021. In the final match the Horsham Demons will be looking to bounce back from their round three loss to Dimboola, with a win against Warrack. The Eagles remain winless after two games but have shown improvement from 2021. Similar to the football, In the A Grade netball the Giants clash with the Burras should be a thrilling contest. The Burras sit third while the Giants sit fourth after three rounds and a win to either side would do wonders for their seasons. The Giants will have to pay close attention to Maddison Morgan and Faith McKenzie who were the Burras' best in their 26-point win over Warrack in round three. The Saints (fifth) and the Warriors (sixth) should be another entertaining battle. The Saints will head in confident having already won a game this season and only just losing to Ararat (two points) in round three. The Warriors however will be sure to take it to the Saints in an effort to kickstart their season. The Demons will head in favourites against the Eagles after their undefeated start to the season. Attacker Georgie Carberry has been in good touch for the Horsham side so far this season and is one player the Eagles will need to have done their homework on. A win for the Eagles is a big ask but would be invaluable for their season. MORE NEWS: Last but not least, the Rats will be confident they can get the job done over the Roos. The Rats are sitting comfortable in second position, while the Roos are yet to win a game. Laney McLoughlin was in fine shooting form for the Rats in their round three win over the Horsham Saints, sinking 34 goals. Nhill have the bye in football and netball.

