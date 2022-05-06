news, local-news,

Round four of the Horsham District Football Netball League is almost here and there is no letting up on the quality clashes scheduled across football and netball. In the Senior football Edenhope-Apsley face off with Kalkee in a match that looks like it could be a tight affair. Edenhope-Apsley are a much improved unit on 2021 however Kalkee may have the edge after their 33 point win over Rupanyup in round three. READ MORE: Kalkee's Isaiah Adams has booted four goals every round so far in 2021, so the Saints defenders will need to strategise a way to limit his impact. Swifts match against Rupanyup also looms as a blockbuster. The Swifts have been untouchable this season but the Panthers should provide their greatest test yet. The Panthers have looked impressive this year also and will be looking to bounce back from last week's loss to Kalkee. Swift Matthew Healy filled his boots with seven goals against Natimuk and would love to kick a bag against the Panthers. Laharum host Natimuk United in a match that will see the Rams go in as favourites. A win to the Rams (their second of the season) would re-ignite their hopes of playing finals come the end of the year. The Demons are winless in 2022 but will no doubt leave nothing on the field. Noradjuha-Quantong will be eager to secure their third straight win when they take on Pimpinio. Under Clint Burdett the Tigers have already shown growth this season, however it would be a huge ask for them to overcome the might of the Bombers. The Bombers followed up their comprehensive win over Natimuk in round two with a 28 point triumph over Edenhope-Apsley in round three. Bombers' forward recruit Brock Orval has already snagged 17 goals from just two appearances this season. In the final two matches Kaniva-Leeor United face Jeparit-Rainbow, while Taylors Lake host Harrow-Balmoral. Both the Cougars and the Lakers will be up against it, with the Storm sitting in third and the Southern Roos in second. In the A Grade netball, Laharum versus Natimuk United looks to be a standout clash. The mighty Demons are undefeated so far this season, while the Rams have only lost one match for the season. The Demons are fresh off a 14 point win over the third-placed Storm and will be full of confidence. The Storm will be looking to bounce back from that loss when they face the seventh-placed Cougars who have only lost one match for the season. MORE NEWS: Rylee Cocks and Georgia Batson were named the Storm's best players in round three and will need to play a big role if the Storm are to triumph. Kalkee will look to tighten their grip on first spot when they play Edenhope-Apsley. The Saints pushed the Bombers in round three thanks to influential performances from Sarah Burgess and Emily burgess. In the final two matches the Swifts take on the Panthers and the Bombers take on the Tigers. The former match looms as a tight tussle, while the Tigers will be hard-pressed securing a win in the latter. Harrow-Balmoral get the week off because Taylors Lake don't have an A grade netball side. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

