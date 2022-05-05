news, local-news,

While education, water and health in the Wimmera were clear winners form Tuesday's budget, several leaders and peak bodies have pointed out several shortfalls. Member for Lowan Emma Kealy and the Victorian Farmers Federation were among those highlighting the flaws of the 2022-23 Victorian State Budget. Ms Kealy said Labor had wasted yet another opportunity to adequately invest in a crucial issue for the local community, and regional Victoria more broadly. The Nationals MP said the government has again slashed its budget from $616.9 million to $592.7 million. SPORT: Wimmera Under 15 netballers crowned Golden City Champions "So many of our roads are in desperate need of repair to make them safe and usable so that people in our region can safely to get school, work, healthcare appointments and other vital activities," she said. "But instead of fixing the gaping potholes and crumbling edges we are forced to endure every day, Labor's answer is to put up speed reduction signs. "Roads are the single biggest issue that constituents contact me about, but Labor seems to think it's a joke, with its MPs even standing up in Parliament to say that any suggestion that regional roads weren't up to scratch was just an 'imagined fantasy'." Ms Kealy said while it was very pleasing to see $12 million announced for a new alternative proteins glasshouse complex and incubation hub at Horsham's Grains Innovation Park, other funding for the region was scarce. BASKETBALL: Hornets' star juniors honoured at inaugural presentation "After cutting funding for the Rural Outreach Program last year, which provides crucial mental health support to people across the Horsham, Hindmarsh, West Wimmera and Yarriambiack council areas, Labor had an opportunity to right a wrong," she said. Meanwhile, the VFF's president said farmers were left out of the government's plans. Emma Germano said the Treasurer's speech failed to mention agriculture as one of Victoria's key export industries and the 21,000 farm businesses that play a vital role in Victoria's economy. "This is yet another budget that fails to address the chronic underfunding of Victoria's regional road network," she said. "Western Victoria has particularly missed out on funding for upgrades to critical freight routes so farmers can get food and fibre to market. "Farmers will be expecting substantial investment in our sector and in our communities in the lead-up to Novembers State election. We will be demanding a fair go for all of regional Victoria." Longerenong College farewells class of 2021 in style Ms Germano added the VFF was pleased the government secured supply chains with an additional $30 million for the Regional Jobs and Infrastructure Fund and $40 million for the Victorian Industry Investment Fund. Jaala Pulford, a Labor upper house member for Western Victoria, championed the government's budget, highlighting its pandemic recovery plan. "Across our nation and around the world the pandemic has put unprecedented pressure on health systems," Ms Pulford said. "From a sharp increase of critical COVID patients to disrupted care, resulting in longer hospital recovery time, the last two years have really knocked our health system around. "When we came to government, we put an end to the war on our paramedics. "We took ambulance response times from the worst in our history to the best. Now just like we did before well ease the pandemic pressure on our hospitals and our healthcare workers. The Victorian Budget 2022/23 will invest over $12 billion to put patients first, with a Pandemic Repair Plan for more staff, better hospitals and first-class care." The Wimmera Mail-Times contacted the Horsham Rural City Council and Grampians Health for comment on the budget, but did not receive a response in time for publication. Updated responses will be available via www.mailtimes.com.au.

