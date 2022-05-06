news, local-news,

Horsham basketball export Shaun Bruce is hopeful to settle past scores when his Sydney Kings take on the Tasmania Jackjumpers in the five game NBL grand final series starting Friday. The 31-year-old guard has already featured in two grand final series in his storied career - once for the Cairns Taipans in 2015 and once for the Kings in 2020 - however in both instances his side came up short. "Hopefully third time's a charm and can finish it the right way," Bruce said. "I Definitely feel good about going into this one. I can draw on those couple of experiences a little bit but obviously it's a new challenge against Tassie and a new situation. READ MORE: "I'm excited, looking forward to it and I know that these games don't come around very often. I'm very grateful to be in this position and we'll look to take it all in and enjoy it for what it is." The Kings will head into the big dance as favourites after finishing with two more wins than the JackJumpers over the regular season. They also have the wood over their Tasmanian opponents after triumphing in two out of the three matches the sides played against one another during the season. The sides' most recent battle came in round 18 where the Kings won by 20 points. Despite this, most of the external attention has been drawn toward the Tasmanians who achieved the fairytale feat of qualifying for a grand final in their debut season. Bruce said his side has been largely unbothered by the buzz surrounding the Jackjumpers. "I think it's great for us, it hasn't really affected us at all," he said. "It's an exciting story, it's great for the League what they've been able to do, but for us it's just about going about our business. "If anything it's taken a lot of focus away from us and we've been able to just focus on preparing and what we've got to do to get ready for Friday." According to Bruce the Kings will need to play the game at there tempo if they are to emerge victorious. "They're a team that slows it down," he said. "They use their shot clock, they really want to make the possession game as low as possible and scores in the 80s.Whereas we want to have it up in the 90s, 100 if possible. "So (hopefully) we can play with pace be able to get out and run a little bit, get them playing at a speed that's uncomfortable. "Both teams love to defend and are really good defensively. Whether the game is played in the half court or we can get out and run a bit will be a big thing that decides it." So far in the 2021-22 season Bruce has featured in 24 games for the Kings out of a possible 30. He is averaging 3.88 points per game and two assists per game from an average 19.78 minutes court-time each game. MORE NEWS: During the Kings' two matches against the Illawarra Hawks in the semi-finals, the former Horsham Hornet was on court for 10 minutes, 23 seconds (game one) and nine minutes, 48 seconds (game two). Bruce missed a stretch of games in the latter stage of the regular season but is confident in himself ahead of the grand final series. "I've had a few games now and I'm definitely starting to feel a lot fitter and a lot better about myself," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/63335b2f-13b3-4009-9f08-f23565bbee48.jpg/r27_303_2680_1802_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg