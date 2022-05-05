news, local-news,

A Laharum Senior footballer has been handed a suspension after being reported for an incident involving an opposition player in round three against Jeparit-Rainbow. Hayden De Graaf will miss the next two weeks after he was reported for bumping or making forceful contact to an opponent from front on when the player has their head over the ball. READ MORE: De Graaf was given a three week sanction - one of which is suspended until the end of 2022 - for the action on Storm player Tyler Edelsten. An AFL Wimmera Mallee independent tribunal delivered the decision on Wednesday. Laharum ultimately lost the round three match to the Storm 21-145 and are winless from the first three rounds. De Graaf's suspension shapes as a big loss for the side, after he was named in the Demons' best across both of the first two rounds. Round four will see them host Natimuk-United who are 1-2 to start the season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/b23cfc0e-41fe-4fe7-acaa-db3f41e6df38.jpg/r10_219_4277_2630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg