Councillor takes leave of absence, alleges bullying and harassment

news, local-news,

Councillor Claudia Haenel has taken a leave of absence from Horsham Rural City alleging "bullying and harassment". In a written statement via email released today, Cr Haenel alleged she had been subject to "inappropriate" behaviour. "I am exploring legal avenues ... to hold [that] behaviour to account," Ms Haenel alleged. "These are issues that are not of my doing..." A HRCC spokesperson said the council rejected allegations that Cr Haenel had been bullied. "Cr Haenel has been advised numerous times that accusations must be lodged using the process set out in the Councillor Code of Conduct." the spokesperson said.

