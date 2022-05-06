news,

Details: Bed 5 Bath 3 Cars 2 $849,000 AGENCY: Harcourts Horsham CONTACT: Taylor Whitworth on 0499 832 113 INSPECT: By appointment This exceptionally large home is ideally located in the centre of the Horsham West education precinct. The home has been thoughtfully designed for a large family wanting room to move. Its generous floor plan includes a spacious separate office with independent external access which would be perfect as a home office or other business application (STCA). There are four queen sized bedrooms, main with ensuite and separate parents retreat. Multiple living zones include a formal lounge room, separate theatre room/ games room and a family room. There is a separate dining room and a classy modern kitchen with walk-in pantry, stone bench tops and modern appliances. All set on a 1034m2 allotment with low maintenance landscaped surrounds, alfresco entertaining area and double garage with drive through access to the backyard. You're close to day care centres, primary/ secondary schooling and the Federation University.

