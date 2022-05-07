news, local-news,

Horsham's Grains Innovation Park is set to receive a big boost with new glasshouses and a research hub to be built at the precinct. Victorian Minister for Agriculture Mary-Anne Thomas was in Horsham on Thursday, April 5, to announce the funding as part of the government's 2022-23 budget. "I'm announcing $12 million to further invest in this world-leading research and innovation precinct, the $12 million we'll deliver more glass houses and a research and development hub," Ms Thomas said. The new Horsham Science and Business Information Hub makes up $5 million of the $12 million investment. Ms Thomas stated the funding was about "growing opportunities in the alternative proteins market". READ MORE: "We know right across the world, that there is increasing demand... we are so well-placed here in this region to meet those demands," Ms Thomas said. "The research that is done here is absolutely world-leading, and we are looking at the pulses that can be grown efficiently and deliver for the farmers and consumers." "The work that they do are helping us to feed the world." Ms Thomas told media construction on the facility was set to begin in May 2023, with completion expected in 2024. "While being constructed this project will generate up to 40 local jobs and once complete will house up to a hundred additional workers here on site," she said. Ms Thomas said Wimmera farmers would among the first to reap the benefits from the Smartfarm. READ MORE: "Some of the technology that's being developed here is about ensuring that farmers have more information on farms so that we're enabling farmers to make the decision about the crops and the pulses that they want to grow so that they can maximize their profit," she said. "They are getting the best information about the crops that are going to be most sustainable and profitable for them now and into the future... the relationship between researchers and scientists and farmers here in the Wimmera is second to none. With a hundred new jobs expected to be created by the new facility, Ms Thomas said the Victorian government was aware of the stresses it could put on Horsham's housing market. "Right across regional Victoria we are experiencing housing shortages, and this is a consequence of a number of factors," Ms Thomas said. "COVID has seen an increase of 20,000 people living in rural and regional Victoria... while this is good news, in many ways, it's created some challenges. "It's certainly ensured that we have this lack of housing. Our government is investing in a range of programs to bring on additional housing in rural and regional Victoria." Ms Thomas cited the Big Building scheme was one scheme already looking at the problem and that planning was underway on further options. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

