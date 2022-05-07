Gatherings 2022 is getting ready to light up the Grampians

news, local-news,

Gatherings 2022 is getting ready to light up several Grampians towns, thanks to some fancy work by ACT Natimuk. The free community events will showcase the art and cultural offerings of Great Western, Stawell, Halls Gap and St Arnaud, but with a new perspective. Projections, light, audio, augmented reality and animated imagery will gather the community together and invite visitors to experience a sensory treat. The Northern Grampians Shire Council in partnership with ACT Natimuk will present this festival-style event throughout May and June on selected weekends. READ MORE: Gatherings 2022 project producer, Tracey Skinner, said the team is excited to bring the well-respected events rom the Wimmera to the Grampians. "The team producers are excited to bring the communities together to experience the visual treat they are planning," she said. "It's an opportunity to show the art and culture each town already has but with a new perspective." Gatherings 2022 starts off with Great Western on Saturday, May 14, with New Vintage, produced by Verity Higgins - a fresh, outdoor, big-screen event, launching photos of local characters in the wine industry followed by the just released, award-winning film Blind Ambition. Out of the Box in Stawell on Friday, May 27, and produced by Jacinda O'Sullivan is a streetscape of live action, performance, music, art, installations and sound. READ MORE: Physical theatre artists 5 Angry Men will present their jaw dropping performance work The Bells in the evening after earlier street roving. A two week break to catch the breath before producer Jillian Pearce surprises and amazes in Halls Gap with The Moth Trail. An outdoor light and projection trail developed with Artists and the Halls Gap community. Whisperings have been heard of the appearance of an Opera singer gracing rooftops as she projects her vocal finesse across the township. St Arnaud rounds up the festival with Lights On, produced by Mary French, providing an opportunity to check out the evocative, interactive augmented reality that celebrates some of St Arnaud's iconic murals on June 17 and 18. For more details head to grampiansgatherings.com and sign up to keep in the update loop.

