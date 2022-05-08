news, local-news,

Harness racing returns to Horsham on Monday afternoon with an early start of 11.57pm to the nine race program and concluding with the "lucky last" at 4.40pm. It's free entry for all through West Side with the on-course tote and Jen's canteen in operation. No matter what the weather throws up, patrons can enjoy the comfort of the Trackview Lounge & Bar or undercover grandstand. Our readers can find full fields, form analysis, punting plans and gear changes for Horsham at www.harness.org.au. READ MORE: Balmoral trainer Janet Exell and Dunnstown driver David Murphy celebrated a winning double at Hamilton last Monday afternoon with the 6yo mare Princess Alexandra and 7yo gelding Show Me The Moolah. Princess Alexandra bought up her fifth career victory in the restricted stakemoney contest, leading all the way over 2160 metres and untroubled to score by 6 metres in a rate of 2:01.1. Stablemate Show Me The Moolah made light of his 20 metre handicap with a swift getaway and Murphy took his charge to the top before they'd gone 700 metres. The son of Allawart Ray never missed a beat and strode home, untouched to bring up his 8th win at start number 65. Exell will be busy at Horsham on Monday as she saddles up three runners in consecutive races, Princess Alexandra (r3), Its A Good Feeling (r4) and Areuohkay (r5). Former WA horseman Ashleigh Markham notched up his first winner since crossing the Nullarbor to Charlton when Codename Marcus took out a 3Y0 Maiden Pace at Bendigo last week. The gelding looked to be in an impossible position at the bell but Markham found clean air at the 600m mark and quickly made ground three wide to challenge the leader at the top of the home stretch. The son of Pet Rock USA went on to score by three metres in a rate of 1:56.2 - a well deserved maiden victory after a succession of minor placings. The Moyreisk stable of co-trainers Barry and Ashley Ainsworth were successful at Ballarat last week when 6yo mare Majestic Achiever driven by Ash led from go to whoa in the $7000 Haymarket Trotters Mobile over 2200 metres. Rated to perfection by Ashley, Majestic Achiever had enough in reserve to hold on at the finish and break a run of 22 outs since her win at Bendigo, twelve months ago. They're off: Hamilton (D) Monday 16th; Swan Hill (N) Tuesday 17th; Ararat (D) Sunday 22nd & Charlton (D) Wednesday 25th. West Side Wimmera Wally Tips: Best bet: R1 No.7 Rubins Plight $6 win. Value bet: R4 No.1 Reformed $4 eachway. Flexi bet: R2 box quinella Nos. 1,5,6,8,9 spend $6

