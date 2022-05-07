Roos unbeaten, Panthers topple Swifts | HDFNL R4 Summary

news, local-news,

The Southern Roos are the sole remaining unbeaten team after the Panthers knocked the Swifts from their perch, while Laharum recorded their first win of the season over Natimuk. Taylors Lake 4.5 (29) def. by HARROW-BALMORAL 26.16 (172) at Dock Lake Reserve Harrow-Balmoral have surged to the top of the ladder with a 143-point thrashing of Taylors Lake on the road. Spearhead James Staude led with 7 majors, while William Plush had the ball on a string through the middle of the ground. BEST: Southern Roos: William Plush, Nick Pekin, Michael Close, Mitchell Grant, Peter Staude, James Staude. Lakers: Joseph Watkins, Billy Finnigan, Andrew Cameron, Dominic Smith, Clayton Jardine, Trae Martin GOALS: Southern Roos: James Staude 7, Nick Pekin 5, Michael Close 4, Simon Close 2, Lachlan Stevenson 2, George Austin, Mitchell Grant, Gregory Hamilton, William Plush, Peter Staude. Lakers: Andrew Cameron 2, Hunter Campey, Jack McRae READ MORE: Pimpinio 6.2 (38) def. by NORADJUHA-QUANTONG 22.18 (150) at Pimpinio Sporting Complex The Bombers have continued a strong start to the season with a 112-point mauling of the Tigers at Pimpino. The much-improved Tigers couldn't withstand the barrage of goals, as the Bombers wracked up eight goalkickers who kicked at least two goals. BEST: Bombers: Trent Grant, Jayden Besford, Dawson Cross, Wade Francis, Brandon Ellis, Zachary Kelly Tigers: Trent Grant, Jayden Besford, Dawson Cross, Wade Francis, Brandon Ellis, Zachary Kelly GOALS: Bombers: Trent Grant 5, Dawson Cross 4, Cam Bruce 3, Dylan Bushby 2, Wade Frances 2, Riley Hobbs 2, Ash Lawson 2, Jye Walter 2, Zachary Kelly. Tigers: Jack Baird, Mackay Baker, Clint Burdett, Frederick Frew, Keegan King, Dylan Thomas. Edenhope-Apsley v Kalkee at Apsley Recreation Reserve Result not entered at time of publication. RUPANYUP 12.11 (83) def. Swifts 10.12 (72) at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve The Panthers dealt the Swifts their first loss for the year in a match that was seen by many as being a possible finals preview. Panthers co-coach Jack Musgrove and forward Blake Turner both kicked three goals to guide their side to a narrow victory. BEST: Panthers: Elliot Kelly, Jack Kreuzberger, Jarryd Graham, Daniel Schaper, Tim Tyler, Mitchell Gleeson Swifts: Jakob Salmi, Matthew Healy, Ben Davis, Nicholas Pickering, Jack Cann, Ethan Blake GOALS: Panthers: Jack Musgrove 3, Blake Turner 3, Mitchell Gleeson 2, Jarryd Graham 2, Elliot Kelly, Daniel Schaper. Swifts: Todd Matthews 3, Ben Davis 2, Jack Cann, Scott Carey, Matthew Healy, Bourke Nicholls, Kobe Smith. MORE NEWS: LAHARUM 18.10 (118) def. Natimuk United 11.10 (76) at Cameron Oval Laharum have stormed into the winners list with a comprehensive, 42-point victory over Natimuk. It was a duel at either end with Demon veteran Shannon Argall kicking eight majors, while Rams stalwart Nathan Koenig bagged five. BEST: Demons: Brett Ervin, Shannon Argall, Pat Lattanzio, Reuben Launder, Jarrod Kemp, Sean Wouters Rams: Dylan Bates, Kaiden Sudholz, Zachary Smith, Xavier O'Brien, Jonathan lovel Lovel, Nathan Koenig GOALS: Demons: Shannon Argall 8, Pat Lattanzio 3, Astrin Morrison 3, Sean Wouters 2, Reuben Launder, Joshua Mccluskey. Rams: Nathan Koenig 5, Jesse Wilkinson 2, Dylan Bates, Jonathon Lovel, Zachary Smith, Matthew Williams. JEPARIT-RAINBOW 11.6 (72) def. Kaniva-Leeor United 3.6 (24) at Rainbow Recreation Reserve BEST: Storm: Peter Weir, Jay Kirwood, Jakob Cocks, Clancy Breen, Lochie Donne, Charles Wild Cougars: Jock Maddern, Dylan Natt, Liam Vivian, Player, Luke Bennett, Justin Marra GOALS: Storm: Peter Weir 6, Jay Kirwood 2, Bailey Clark, Jakob Cocks, Scott Driscoll. Cougars: Noah Hannagan, Beau Nunan, [unlisted]. OTHER NEWS: In the netball, Laharum continued their winning ways, while Swifts got their first win of the season over Rupanyup. Pimpinio (45) def. by NORADJUHA-QUANTONG (71) at Pimpinio Sporting Complex After a close first quarter, it was bombs away for Noradjuha-Quantong as the Bombers ran out to a 26-point win. Edenhope-Apsley (27) def. by KALKEE (35) at Apsley Recreation Reserve The Saints toiled all day, but Kalkee consistently found ways to keep ahead, finishing with an 8-point win. Rupanyup (41) def. by SWIFTS (50) at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve The middle two quarters were neck in neck, before a big final term for the Swifts helped them to their first win of the season, by 9-points. LAHARUM (51) def. Natimuk (23) at Cameron Oval Laharum sprang to an early lead before hitting another gear late in the game to surge to a 28-point victory. Jeparit-Rainbow v Kaniva-Leeor at Rainbow Recreation Reserve Scores not confirmed at time of publication.

