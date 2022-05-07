Rats swarm Roos, Eagles upset Demons | WFNL R4 Summary

news, local-news,

Southern Mallee Giants 6.10 (46) def. by MINYIP-MURTOA 10.4 (64) at Beulah Memorial Park The Giants lead early, but the Burras experience on the end as they held the home side goalless in the final term, to win by 18-points. It was an even spread of goalkickers on both sides, with no player kicking more than two. BEST: Burras: Jae Mcgrath, Kieran Delahunty, Oscar Gawith, Luke Fisher, Corey Morgan, John Delahunty Giants: Liam Price, Jake Garvey, Leigh Stewart, Josh Webster, Coleman Schache, Sam White GOALS: Burras: Luke Fisher 2, Jae McGrath 2, Corey Morgan 2, Warwick Stone 2, Brylie Cameron, Kieran Delahunty. Giants: Ben Webster 2, Josh Bromley-Lynch, Rupert Sangster, Coleman Schache, Samuel Weddell. READ MORE: STAWELL 11.11 (77) def. Horsham Saints 6.6 (42) at Central Park After going goalless in the first term, Stawell stormed out of the blocks in the second to record a strong victory over the wayward Saints. BEST: Warriors: Jarrod Stafford, Thomas Eckel, Sam Williams, Jack Walker, Jackson Dark, Paul SummersSaints: Mitch Martin, Jacob OBeirne, Jordy Keyte, Alexander McRae, Angus Martin, Jackson Davidson WARRACK EAGLES 11.9 (75) def. Horsham 10.9 (69) at ANZAC Park The Eagles have caused an upset, with a narrow six-point win over Horsham in a thriller. The home side lead for the most of the day, however Horsham surged in the final quarter to ensure a tense finish. BEST: Eagles: Matthew Johns, Ryan Mckenzie, Kyle Cheney, Daniel Penny, Lachie Stewart, Charlie Penny Demons: Billy Carberry, Ben Lakin, Patrick Purcell, Matt Wynne, Rhys Barber, Cullen Williams GOALS: Eagles: Daniel Penny 3, Alastair McCrae 2, Daniel Bell, Kyle Cheney, Matthew Jaensch, Matthew Johns, Ryan McKenzie, [unlisted]. Demons: Rhona Conboy 3, Benjamin Janetzki 2, Joshua Minus 2, Jordan Motton 2, Ben Lakin. MORE NEWS: ARARAT 12.14 (86) def. Dimboola 6.6 (42) at Alexandra Oval Ararat have further cemented their position as the team to beat this year with a 44-point win over Dimboola. The Rats were behind at the first change, however they clicked into a near gear to bring home a resounding victory. BEST: Rats: Ben Taylor, Riley Taylor, Jacob Bates, Henry Shea, Sonny Kettle, Matthew Hutchesson Roos: Matthew Rosier, Jackson Oneill, Billy Hayes, Michael Bowden, Jayden Lehmann, Patrick Gallow GOALS: Rats: Sonny Kettle 4, Robert Armstrong 2, Jacob Bates, Matthew Hutchesson, Nicholas Oliver, Ben Taylor, RIley Taylor, [unlisted]. Roos: Jack Landt 2, Jonathon Ross 2, Billy Hayes, Mitchell Jorgensen. *The Wimmera Mail-Times were unable to access netball results at the time of publishing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/d35fa14d-ccd0-41e8-ad90-f6dd719a7693.JPG/r835_307_5485_2934_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg