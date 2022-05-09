The Wimmera Mail-Times

Victorian fisheries celebrate ten million fish milestone

Updated May 9 2022 - 12:36pm, first published 2:00am
STOCKING: Of the fish stocked in 2021, more than 8.1 million were native species such as Murray cod, golden perch and Australian bass. Picture: FILE

VICTORIAN Fisheries are celebrating 10,000,000 fish stocked across the state, including sizeable commitments to lakes and waterways in the Wimmera.

