VICTORIAN Fisheries are celebrating 10,000,000 fish stocked across the state, including sizeable commitments to lakes and waterways in the Wimmera.
Significant stockings across the west included 167,000 Murray cod and golden perch into Taylors Lake near Horsham, 30,000 brown, 140,000 golden perch into Tullaroop Reservoir and rainbow trout into Lake Fyans and 56,000 rainbow trout into Lake Bolac.
Of the fish stocked in 2021, more than 8.1 million were native species such as Murray cod, golden perch and Australian bass.
The initiative is part of the state government's $35 million Go Fishing Victoria plan, funded by recreational fishing licence fees, and includes one million Murray cod and golden perch stocked in Lake Eildon, Lake Eppalock and Rocklands Reservoir.
Fishing and Boating minister Mellissa Horne said the stockings boosted the Wimmera's tourism economy.
"The stocking of 10 million fish means Victoria's inland fisheries continue to thrive, aiding in the recovery of threatened species such as trout cod and Macquarie perch," she said.
"We know how important recreational fishing is to the Victorian economy. These fish stockings will encourage tourism to towns right across the state and, in turn, support local businesses."
