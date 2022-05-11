Round one Blue Ribbon award recipients

READ MORE:
WFNL netball - Tahni Scrimizzi
The Round one winner of the Wimmera Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award was Horsham Saints 17 and Under Netballer Tahni SCRIMIZZI.
Tahni consistently displays excellent sportsmanship on and off the court and is a valued member of our Saints Netball club.
Congratulations Tahni, you are a very worthy beneficiary of the award and the Horsham Saints are extremely proud of you.
WFNL football - Patrick Martin
The Round one winner of the Spirit of Football award for 2022 Wimmera Football Netball League season was Horsham Saints Under 17 footballer.
The Horsham Saints Football and Netball Club were thrilled to see Patrick Martin be awarded with the Under 17 Spirit of Football award for round one.
Patrick and his family have a long association with the Horsham Saints, and we have all enjoyed seeing him progress through the junior ranks starting with our Auskick Program to now being a leader with our Under 17 Football side.
On and off the field Patrick is continuing to develop his leadership skills and show the younger members of our team how to play football the right way, with respect for the opposition, umpires, teammates and coaches.
HDFNL football - Archie Sudholz
The Round one winner of the Spirit of Football award for the 2022 Horsham District Football Netball League season was Natimuk United Under 17 footballer Archie Sudholz.
Sudholz has had a football in hand since the moment he could hold onto a ball. Eagerly donning the blue and gold each week he began his footy career at the age of four with NUFNC in minis, progressing to under 14's and now under 17's.
Archie played several games last season in the under 17's in preparation for being a permanent fixture in the team in season 2022. A very handy player you can find Archie in the forward line switching to midfield.
Not only is he a clean and fair footballer he also has one of the best mullets in the league.
Well done Archie, NUFNC is extremely proud of you.
HDFNL football - Zac Van Buuren
The Round 1 winner of the Spirit of Football award for the 2022 Horsham District Football Netball League season was Kalkee Under 17 footballer Zac Van Buuren.
Zac is playing in his first season of Under 17 football after progressing through the juniors at Kalkee.
Zac attacks the footy and is a quick mover across the ground. He is a versatile player, playing in any position that his team needs him.
Zac is a great team player, listens to coaches and as a result continues to improve.
Kalkee Football Netball Club congratulates Zac on being a worthy recipient of this Blue-Ribbon Foundation award.
