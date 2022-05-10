The Wimmera Mail-Times
Federal Election

Early voting begins in Horsham at Anglican Church

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 10 2022 - 6:57am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VOTING: Horsham's early voting station is at the Anglican Church on 10 Andrew Street. Picture: ALEX DALZIEL

THE first votes have been cast in the 2022 federal election for the seat of Mallee.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.