THE first votes have been cast in the 2022 federal election for the seat of Mallee.
Pre-poll voting commenced across the country today, with Horsham's Anglican Church site on Andrew Street now open to voters who want to get in early.
The Australian Electoral Commission says early voting is available to those on the electoral roll who on Saturday, May 21 expect to be outside the electorate where they are enrolled to vote, will be more than 8km from a polling place, are travelling or unable to leave their workplace to vote, are seriously ill, infirm or due to give birth shortly (or caring for someone who is), or who are a patient in hospital and can't vote at the hospital.
Early voting is also available for those who have religious beliefs that prevent them from attending a polling place, are a silent elector or who have a reasonable fear for your safety or wellbeing.
There are a total of eight candidates vying for the seat of Mallee in the 2022 election.
They will appear on the ballot as follows:
The federal election will be on May 21.
To find an early voting station near you, visit the Australian Electoral Commission's website.
