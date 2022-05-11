The second round of the Wimmera Hockey Association season was played at Dimboola on Saturday with seven big competition matches, and for the first time this season, the next generation of hockey players took to the field in the Under 12 Development Program.
Open
Advertisement
The first game in the Open competition saw the Warrack Hoops take on the Dimboola Burras, and they put on a fast-paced, entertaining game of hockey.
Upon taking possession of the ball in the midfield, both teams showed good teamwork and ball control to regularly move deeply into attack, but their defences were equal to the task, repelling all advances until, after fifty minutes of hockey at a frenetic pace, it was Heath Johns of the Hoops who broke the deadlock with a field goal.
READ MORE:
It was only five minutes later when Caleb Baldock scored a freakish goal to even the scores, leaving little time for either team to step up and claim the win.
Just as the game looked to be heading for a draw, the Burras earned a penalty corner with just seconds of play remaining which was played out after the final whistle.
The Hoops defended the first shot, but Zack Collard found the back of the net with a second shot to claim a last-gasp win for the Burras, who remain undefeated in 2022.
Although they are still winless after two rounds, the Hoops were not disgraced by this result.
The Yanac Tigers' early-season dominance was on show again in the twilight match when they recorded a solid win over the Horsham Hurricanes.
Although the six-zero score line suggests a one-sided encounter, this was not the case as the Hurricanes earned their share of the ball but could not breach the strong Tigers' defence, while at the other end of the ground, they fought back many more scoring attempts than they conceded.
The Kaniva Cobras dictated the tempo of their match against the Nhill Rangers by earning a majority of the possession of the ball, but they were unable to make full use of their opportunities, with some determined defence keeping them to only one successful scoring shot in their one-goal victory.
Women
Kaniva is setting the pace in the Women's competition this year with their second win in as many rounds when they defeated Nhill Thunderbirds, who were enjoying their first hit for the season after having a bye in the first round.
MORE NEWS:
The Horsham Jets are also showing some impressive early-season form, following up their win in round one with a one-all draw with the reigning premiers, Yanac, to remain undefeated and in second place on the ladder.
Under 16
Advertisement
Yanac Warriors remain undefeated in the Under 16 competition after a win over the Horsham Bombers, and in their first match for the season after having the bye in the previous week, the Nhill Leopards defeated the Kaniva Raiders.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.